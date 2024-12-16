Dr. Aruna Babhulkar elected MSS President, Dr. Lata Deshmukh Secretary

Advertisement













Nagpur: Matru Seva Sangh (MSS), Sitabuldi, Nagpur, a pre-independence charitable trust established in 1921 by two visionary child widows, Padma Shree Kamalatai Hospet and Venutai Nene, proudly upholds its century-old tradition of service to society. With an unwavering commitment to welfare and empowerment, the MSS has set an inspiring example of unity and solidarity by conducting its elections peacefully and unopposed.

The leadership team continues to reflect the organization’s dedication to its founding ideals:

President: Dr. Aruna Babhulkar

Secretary: Dr. Lata Deshmukh

Vice President: Rashmi Bhave

Treasurer: Dr. Vrushali Deshpande

Joint Secretary: Adv. Ketki Joshi

Joint Secretary: Mamta Chinchwadkar

The Executive Members and Branch Representatives further strengthen the organization’s leadership:

Branch Representatives:

Adv. Aruna Deshpande, Suvernrekha Patil, Pushpmala Deshmukh.

Government Nominee: Dr. Deepali Wath

Other members: Dr. Vaishali Waradkar, Dr. Seema Pande, Dr. Ratna Shekhavat, Pushpa Kolte, Dr. Sneha Deshpande, Dr. Pushpa Bhave, Dr. Purushottam Borkar, Vibhavari Tikekar.

This seamless and inclusive leadership reflects the collective strength and shared vision of Matru Seva Sangh, which remains steadfast in its mission to serve society. With a legacy rooted in compassion and social justice, the organization continues to inspire future generations with its motto: “Service Beyond Self.”