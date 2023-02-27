People catch goon, thrash him for molesting girl in Imambada

Nagpur: A notorious goon, who was recently released from jail, forced a pedestrian girl to accompany him on his two-wheeler in the Imambada area on Saturday night. The goon even slapped the girl when she refused. The shouts of the girl for help attracted attention of nearby people who then thrashed the history-sheeter mercilessly.

The accused has been identified as Rohit alias Kalya Vicky Khobragade (22), a resident of Rambagh, Imambada. The police have registered a case on the complaint by the 20-year-old victim. According to police, the complainant was walking towards Medical Square at around 8 pm. Khobragade came from behind on a two-wheeler (MH49-BA0176) and offered her lift which she refused. After going some distance, Khobragade caught hold of her hand and forced her to sit on the two-wheeler. When she shouted for help, the goon slapped her.

Meanwhile, the incident attracted the attention of some local residents. Soon they realised that the goon was molesting the woman, which escalated the situation driving the mob into a frenzy. The mob grabbed the history-sheeter and beat him up mercilessly. Later, he was handed over to the police. Imambada Police registered a case under Sections 341, 354 (d) and 323 of the IPC against Kalya Khobragade.

Notably, many cases are registered against Khobragade including robbery, theft, assault. In July 2020, the police arrested him for stealing an ATM. In October 2021, the police also imposed MPDA against Khobragade and his brother Hritik, who is accused in a murder case. A few months ago, Khobragade was released from the jail and became active in criminal activities again.

