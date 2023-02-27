Oppn has no guts to corner Shinde-Fadnavis Govt on any issue: Bawankule

Nagpur: BJP’s State President and MLC MLA Chandrasekhar Bawankule on Monday said that the Opposition MVA has no guts to corner the Shinde-Fadnavis Government on any issue. “Opponents talk to fulfil their role. That is their job. But during their time they took Maharashtra backward. Now they have nothing to talk about. The Opposition has no courage to corner the Government” Bawankule said.

He was talking to reporters in Nagpur. Bawankule said, the Opposition cannot corner this government, as it is a double engine government and is fulfilling the expectations of the people. So the opponents have no issues. On a question about the whip issued by Shinde group on all Shiv Sena MLAs, Bawankule said, “Let the Thackeray group say what they want to say, the Election Commission has given Shinde the symbol of bow and arrow. They are elected on a bow and arrow symbol. Shiv Sena is also on their B Form, with a bow and arrow. Therefore, the whip issued has to be accepted, otherwise the action as per the rules will be taken.

Regarding Cabinet expansion, Bawankule said, whatever decision has to be taken regarding Cabinet expansion will be taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Cabinet expansion is needed and they will take the appropriate decision. It will be the government’s decision for the development of Maharashtra. So there is no need to discuss it much. We have to wait for the right time,” the State BJP chief said.

“They do not understand what Rahul Gandhi is talking about. I don’t even know what the points of his speech are. I don’t even know how to answer their questions. So what will I say about them? If you have read the history of Veer Savarkar, after reading four lines, tears come to your eyes and dirty politics is being done in his name. People’s standards for politics have gone so low that they have started making statements on the role and history of Veer Savarkar. Politics has reached a low level. There can be no lower level than this in politics,” Bawankule lamented.

Replying to a query, Bawankule gave a direct reply on the probe and arrest of Delhi AAP Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. He said, if Central investigation agencies feel like it, they can interrogate anyone. They may have found some evidence in the inquiry and action has been taken.It is the job of the opposition to oppose the agency. So far they have done just that. No investigative system goes beyond the rules of evidence, he asserted.

“Therefore, those who have been investigated should not protest unnecessarily, but should face the investigation and cooperate with the investigation agencies. I have also been investigated. But we didn’t do that,” Bawankule said, adding that he calmly faced the inquiry and cooperated with the investigating agency.