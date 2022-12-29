Pension scam: Nagpur ZP’s woman employee suspended

Nagpur: Sarita Neware, Senior Assistant, Panchayat Samiti, Parseoni of Nagpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) has been suspended in connection with pension scam. The ZP has also issued show cause notice to other officials and employees.

According to Saumya Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of ZP, Neware was suspended on October 28 on charges of misappropriation of Government funds by diverting pension amounts of retired staffers to bank accounts of her own, husband’s and other acquaintances. As a three-member committee found her guilty, an FIR was registered against her at Parseoni Police Station on November 16. The case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing.

Advertisement

Neware was arrested, and is still under custody. On December 16, ZP started her departmental enquiry. Further administrative action is being taken against Neware. ZP has issued a circular regarding the procedure to be followed for payment of pension, Sharma added in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement