Peace March in Nagpur Demands Buddhist Control of Mahabodhi Vihar

Nagpur: A peaceful march was organized from Deekshabhoomi to Constitution Square in Nagpur, demanding the liberation of the Mahabodhi Vihar in Bodh Gaya and drawing the central government’s attention to the issue. The march took place despite the rain, with participants carrying the Panchsheel flag in a show of solidarity.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Deekshabhoomi, during which the chairman of the Param Pujya Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Committee requested that Mahabodhi Mahavihara be handed over to the Buddhist community. Currently, the Mahabodhi Mahavihara is under the control of the Hindu community, and legal amendments are required for its transfer.

The march covered a distance of approximately four kilometers and culminated at Constitution Square, where revered monks and leaders of various organizations addressed the gathering. A memorandum was also submitted to the district magistrate, expressing support for the ongoing protests in Bodh Gaya led by Akash Lama, the Bhikkhu Sangha, the Samata Sainik Dal, the Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha, and other Buddhist organizations.

The movement aims to repeal the Bodh Gaya Temple Act of 1949 and bring the Mahavihara under complete Buddhist control. The struggle has now gained momentum both within India and internationally.

The peace march was led by the Bhikkhu Sangha and the Samata Sainik Dal, with participation from the Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha, the All India Buddhist Forum, the Samata Sainik Dal, and various Buddha Vihara committees, uniting Buddhist organizations in their demand for rightful ownership of the Mahavihara.

