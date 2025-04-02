Nagpur City Police Holds Peace Committee Meeting

Advertisement



Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Nagpur City Police Commissionerate organized a Peace Committee meeting on April 2, 2025, at 5:00 PM at “Rajwada Palace,” located in the jurisdiction of Ganeshpeth Police Station. A total of 260 Peace Committee members from 33 police stations across the city attended the meeting in large numbers.

In the coming days, various religious festivals such as Ram Navami, Easter Sunday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated. The purpose of this meeting was to ensure that these festivals are observed peacefully with mutual harmony and to maintain law and order in Nagpur city.

During the meeting, members of the Peace Committee shared their concerns, solutions, and thoughts. Discussions were held on various topics, including celebrating festivals together in unity, ensuring uniform procession timings, avoiding the use of DJs, addressing parking issues and road obstructions, preventing the movement of miscreants during celebrations, promptly removing decorations, arches, and flags post-festivities to avoid disputes, and taking action against those causing disturbances under the influence of alcohol.

The Peace Committee members praised the Nagpur City Police for their commendable handling of previous tense situations. Some members positively discussed different religious celebration practices, emphasizing peaceful processions and noise pollution prevention. They assured that they would participate in each other’s celebrations with enthusiasm and ensure peaceful planning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Shri. Lohit Matani advised that the Cyber Police Station is actively monitoring social media for religious hate speech. He stated that complaints are being registered proactively, and individuals posting hate speech on social media face account bans and legal actions. He urged members to spread awareness about the consequences of violating cybercrime laws.

Addressing the Peace Committee members, Additional Commissioner of Police Dr. Shivaji Rathod highlighted the importance of Peace Committees and their role in reaching the grassroots level through Mohalla Unity Committees and corner meetings. Additional Commissioner Sanjay Patil emphasized the joy of celebrating festivals together and the importance of sharing and receiving Prasad across communities. He reflected on the past when festivals were celebrated with collective enthusiasm and camaraderie.



Joint Commissioner of Police Shri. Nisar Tamboli acknowledged the crucial role of Peace Committee members in maintaining law and order during past incidents. He urged members to stand firm in sensitive areas and support the police. He stressed that Peace Committees help establish coordination between the police and the community, ensuring stability.

Hon. Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal called for a “DJ-Free” celebration of upcoming festivals. He emphasized that Peace Committee members have the power to bring about societal change. He advised against using laser lights during processions and encouraged members to direct festival expenses toward social welfare. This approach, he said, would positively influence the younger generation and promote a constructive message.

The Police Commissioner reassured that the Nagpur Police force is well-equipped and adequately staffed. He recalled past incidents where police officers acted as shields, controlling situations despite 34 police personal including officers sustaining injuries. He urged citizens to support the police and highlighted the importance of patrolling through QR code scanning and officer sign-ins.

He expressed concern over social media’s role in spreading negativity, urging citizens to post positive content about Nagpur to enhance its national reputation. He advised the youth to refrain from sharing divisive content and instead promote unity.

Addressing the issue of alcohol prohibition raised during the meeting, the Police Commissioner acknowledged its seriousness and mentioned that retired police officers are assisting in tackling the problem. He encouraged Peace Committee members to actively collaborate with the police and ensure disciplined celebrations.

Due to time constraints, not all members could express their views verbally, so they were requested to submit written suggestions. The Police Commissioner emphasized balancing rights with responsibilities toward the city and encouraged respect for women, senior citizens, and children. He urged religious leaders to share positive teachings from their scriptures to guide the youth in the right direction.

The Commissioner issued a stern warning to anti-social elements, stating that those disrupting festivities would face strict legal action, including MPDA and externment proceedings. He concluded by urging citizens to ignore rumors and support the police in fostering unity and peace. The Police Commissioner also gave valuable advice to participate with us in celebrating the upcoming festivals.

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police Shri .Nisar Tamboli, Additional Commissioners Dr. Shivaji Rathod and Mr. Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioners Lohit Matani, Shweta Khedkar, Dr. Ashwini Patil, Rahul Makhnikar, Rashmita Rao, Mahak Swami of Zone 3, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali Division) Anita More, and senior police officers from all police stations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ajni) Narendra Hivre concluded the meeting with a vote of thanks. A total of 260 members participated, and the meeting, which commenced at 5:00 PM, concluded at 7:30 PM. The gathering rejuvenated the committee members, who expressed their desire for regular meetings in the future.

