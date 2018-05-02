Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 5th, 2021
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India

    PayPal Holdings Inc will wind down its domestic payments business in India from April 1, the company said in a statement on Friday.

    San Jose, California-based PayPal will instead focus on its cross-border payments business, which means global customers will still be able to pay Indian merchants using the service.

    From 1 April 2021, we will focus all our attention on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses, and shift focus away from our domestic products in India, the company said.

    This means we will no longer offer domestic payment services within India from 1 April.

    PayPal was a payments options on many Indian online apps such as travel and ticketing service MakeMy Trip, online film booking app BookMyShow and food delivery app Swiggy.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nana Patole appointed chief of Maharashtra Congress
    Nana Patole appointed chief of Maharashtra Congress
    भारत में पिछले 24 घंटे में दर्ज हुए 12,408 नए COVID-19 केस, 120 की मौत
    भारत में पिछले 24 घंटे में दर्ज हुए 12,408 नए COVID-19 केस, 120 की मौत
    Shree Holidays owners booked for duping investors of crores of rupees in Nagpur
    Shree Holidays owners booked for duping investors of crores of rupees in Nagpur
    दो महिलाओ के पास से 2,19,330 रुपए का 21 किलो गांजा किया जब्त
    दो महिलाओ के पास से 2,19,330 रुपए का 21 किलो गांजा किया जब्त
    नागपुर के आदित्य बने एनिग्मा मिस्टर इंडिया 2021
    नागपुर के आदित्य बने एनिग्मा मिस्टर इंडिया 2021
    Corona Update: नागपुर में 255 मरीज पॉजिटिव
    Corona Update: नागपुर में 255 मरीज पॉजिटिव
    HCL Technologiesto add1000employees in Nagpur in the coming months
    HCL Technologiesto add1000employees in Nagpur in the coming months
    नासुप्र बरखास्त न करण्याचा मंत्रिमंडळाचा निर्णय
    नासुप्र बरखास्त न करण्याचा मंत्रिमंडळाचा निर्णय
    महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश काँग्रेस सेवादल चा निषेध
    महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश काँग्रेस सेवादल चा निषेध
    सफाई कर्मचा-यांच्या विविध प्रश्नांबाबत शिष्टमंडळाशी महापौरांनी चर्चा
    सफाई कर्मचा-यांच्या विविध प्रश्नांबाबत शिष्टमंडळाशी महापौरांनी चर्चा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145