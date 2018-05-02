Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Nov 12th, 2019
National News

Pawar meets Sanjay Raut in hospital

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Shiv Sena’s chief negotiator Sanjay Raut at the Lilavati Hospital today. Raut underwent an angioplasty last evening and his condition is stable.

Pawar on being asked if there is a meeting scheduled today between Congress and NCP, said, “Who says there is a meeting? I don’t know.”

Sanjay Raut, 57, who led the Shiv Sena’s charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP post-assembly election results in Maharashtra, visited the private hospital in suburban Bandra in the afternoon yesterday for routine check-up.

“Raut first underwent angiography where two blocks in the heart were detected. Angioplasty is being carried out and his health is stable,” the Rajya Sabha MP’s brother Sunil Raut said.

Sanjay Raut, executive editor of the Sena’s mouthpiece “Saamana”, became the face of the party’s repeated demand for chief ministership for 2.5 years and 50:50 split in portfolios ever since poll results were announced on October 24.

Since October 24, the journalist-politician has been holding media briefings everyday and posting tweets to hit out at the BJP for not “honouring” power-sharing “agreement” between the parties which stalled government formation in Maharashtra.

