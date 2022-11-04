Paw vs Law: “NMC only picked up 24 stray dogs from Nagpur streets,” RISE Founder

Nagpur: Days after Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court’s order, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has managed to catch just 24 dogs, informed Gargi Vairagade, founder of RISE here, on Friday.

Vairagade was interacting with media at Press Club, Civil Lines. Team members of RISE (Rising Infinitely for Social Empowerment) were prominently present on this occasion.

“Notably, citing orders of the High Court, NMC has started catching stray dogs on receiving complaints. However, just managed to get their hands on 24 stray dogs. As per media reports there are over one lakh stray dogs in the Second Capital of the State. So imagine the time and efforts it will gonna take to sterilise these dogs,” Vairagade expressed.

RISE is registered since Year 2011 and is the Parent Foundation of “Rise for tails” which is an animal welfare wing started in the year – 2020.

“Rise for tails, in 2020 during Pandemic period taken up animal birth control, rescue and rehabilitation of dogs, mobile clinic and community engagement and also implemented them very successfully. Rise for tails started working solely for stray animals, majorly dogs,” she said.

“Currently, we are the only ones in Nagpur working towards the welfare of the street animals, and we do feel the pressure. It is essential for people to understand the context and why it is essential for the people of Nagpur to stand with us. The unrest is the last thing we need,” the RISE founder stated.

“People have long been talking about what has not been happening in Nagpur. But we need people to acknowledge what has been done so far. Despite everything, we continue to work. We need to show that there is someone who is trying to provide a solution,” she urged.

