Nagpur journalist arrested for raping woman on false marriage promise

Nagpur: Ambazari Police have arrested a local journalist for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman on false marriage promise. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, cops have arrested accused identified as Amit Prabhakar Wandre (32), a resident of Gavalipura, Dharampeth.

According to police sources, Wandre, currently operating his independent channel — Nagpur Samachar 24 and Maharashtra Samachar 24 — had met victim during their college days back in 2014-15. Both of them were students of Ambedkar College. During the course, the friendship of the victim, a marketing executive and Wandre blossomed into love.

Between December 2015 and June 2021, Wandre sexually exploited the victim by taking to various places. As Wandre had promised victim to tie the nuptial knot with her, she gave her consent. However, whenever she used to talk about marriage, Wandre would change the topic. Irked over which, the victim approached Ambazari Police and registered a complaint.

Though, using his contacts Wandre tried to brush the matter under the carpet. However, swift intervention of CP Amitesh Kumar, Zone 2 DCP Dr Sandeep Pakhale and Sr PI Gajanan Kalyankar helped the victim to file FIR and cops have also arrested the accused journalist.

