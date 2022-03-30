Patients, kin suffer in sweltering heat as Nagpur GMCH lacks fans, coolers

Nagpur: Summer is getting at its peak but one of Asia’s biggest public hospitals, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, is leaving the patients and their relatives sweating in the sweltering heat. The reason: No air coolers installed in the hospital. Even the ceiling fans in some wards and OPD are non-functional adding more woes. The authorities concerned, sitting in their air-conditioned chambers, conveniently turning a blind eye towards the suffering of patients and their kin.

According to reports, in Ward No. 48, having a big waiting hall with a tin shed, only a skeleton of a ceiling fan is hanging. The waiting hall should have been equipped with at least four ceiling fans. The same is the tormenting situation at the Interventional Radiology Department of Trauma Care Centre. Patients in large numbers line up at the Department. But in the name of a ceiling fan, only a rod is hanging. No need to guess the suffering of the patients and their kin. The OPD of Ortho is also telling the same sordid tale. At the Cash Counter No. 66 of Surgical Casualty, the two ceiling fans are in dead condition, reports pointed out.

The report further said that the condition in the waiting hall of Ward No. 47 is no different. Here, out of five ceiling fans, two are just a show piece. Around 2000 patients visit the ward daily for treatment. Ward No. 74 narrates the same story. More than 100 women patients visit the surgery ward but not a single fan has been installed.

As the Nagpur summer is peaking, the GMCH authorities should have provided all the cooling facilities to patients and their kin who visit the hospital in hundreds daily. The hospital deals with patients of summer diseases like sun stroke, gastro, jaundice etc. However, the situation leaves one aghast.