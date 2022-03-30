Gadkari has a smart, new set of wheels

The Minister reaches Parliament in in his hydrogen-powered car sending a message that hydrogen is the future of fuel

Nagpur/New Delhi: The Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has been championing alternative fuel, on Wednesday reached Parliament in his hydrogen-powered car Toyota Mirai making a statement that hydrogen is the future of fuel.

Gadkari said that to become ‘Atmanirbhar’, we’ve introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, the manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in the country. Imports will be curbed and new employment opportunities will be created, the Minister added.

In January, the Minister had said that he would be seen in the car on Delhi roads so that people get encouraged to use Hydrogen fuel which will be the fuel of the future. The car is from Japan’s Toyota company and the hydrogen fuel is from the Faridabad-based Indian Oil Pump, as he earlier said.

In Parliament too, the Minister has talked about alternative fuel and said green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles bringing their price on par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years. Alternative fuel will also bring the pollution levels of the national capital down, the minister said.

“I can say within maximum of two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, auto-rickshaw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, auto-rickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion battery are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending Rs 100, then on electric vehicle you will spend Rs 10,” Gadkari said.