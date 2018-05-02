Patient, woman crushed to death as slab at Govt TB Hospital collapses

Nagpur: Two persons, including a patient, were crushed to death and at least four others sustained severe injuries as the slab of Department of Dermatology and Venereology collapsed at Governmnet TB Hospital on Thursday. The tragedy occurred around 5.45 pm.

The deceased patient has been identified as Devnath Bagde, a resident of Saoner. The other deceased is Vanita Waghmare, who had come to the hospital to see her sick sister Jaimala Dahiwale who was admitted to the TB Hospital at 2 pm on Thursday itself.

According to reports, at around 5.45 pm, the slab of Dermatology and Venereology collapsed crushing Devenath, Vanita and other four persons under the debris. Devnath and Vanita died on the spot while others suffered serious injuries. Vanita’s husband died recently. She was working as labourer to ensure education of her children, a son and daughter.



The tragedy sparked panic among resident doctors, patients and other visitors. According to sources, the resident doctors had complained to hospital administration about the dilapidated condition of the slab. But the authorities turned a blind eye which resulted in the tragedy.

On being informed about the incident, a team of cops reached the spot and started investigations. Additional Commissioner of Police B G Gaikar too visited and supervised the probe.