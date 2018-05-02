Arrogant car driver slaps Rly Gateman on duty at Manish Nagar Crossing

Nagpur: An arrogant car driver picked up quarrel with a Railway Gateman on duty and thrashed him severely at Manish Nagar Crossing on Tuesday evening. The accused has been booked and is being searched.

The complainant, Dhammapal Narayan Gajbhiye (32), resident of Plot No. 319, Angulimal Nagar, near Power Grid Office, works as Gateman in Central Railway. On Tuesday around 5.30 pm, Dhammapal was on duty and managing Manish Nagar Railway Crossing.

As a train was approaching the crossing, Dhammapal started closing the gate. While the gate was at half stage of closing, the accused driver of a white coloured Maruti Brezza car (MH-31/FA 9995) tried to pass his car from beneath the closing gate. Despite the Gateman signalling the car driver to stop his vehicle, he continued to run his car. As a result, the railway gate hit the bonnet of the car.

This enraged the car driver, who is not identified, and picked up quarrel with the Railway Gateman unnecessarily. The accused slapped Dhammapal and also threatened him with dire consequences. The accused car driver not only thrashed the Gateman but also obstructed him from performing his official duty.

Beltarodi police constable, acting on complaint of Dhammapal, booked the accused car driver under Sections 353, 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and searching for him.