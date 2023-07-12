Pathetic Condition of 107 Damaged Roads in Nagpur; Majority of Roads Owned by the Municipal Corporation!

Nagpur: The inspection of 12-meter and longer roads in the city has been conducted through the 10 zones of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). The condition of 107 damaged roads in the city is deplorable, with a significant number of these roads being owned by the municipal corporation. The poor condition of these roads, especially during the rainy season, poses a major inconvenience to motorists.

As part of the annual maintenance plan, the NMC’s Hot Mix Department had issued instructions to all 10 zones to assess the condition of roads. In the city, various agencies, including the NMC, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), collectively own approximately 3,549 kilometers of roads. However, the decision was made to repair only 2,406 kilometers of roads. The Hot Mix Department claimed to have repaired 6,044 potholes in the city in the 2022-23 fiscal year. They also claimed to have repaired 991 potholes between April 1 and June 30 of this financial year. However, there is no record of any complaints regarding the condition of roads in the Lakshminagar and Gandhi Bagh zones.

The deteriorating condition of a significant number of roads in the city is a matter of concern for the general public. The municipal corporation had been claiming to exclusively repair roads under its ownership since the beginning of the fiscal year. The assessment report clearly reveals the poor condition of roads in the Nehru Nagar, Lakadganj, and Mangalwari zones. Many of these roads are owned by the municipal corporation. Satranjipura zone alone has witnessed the deterioration of 32 roads, while the Dharampeth zone has experienced the absence of timely maintenance for 15 roads. In the Lakadganj zone, urgent repairs are needed, particularly for roads like Paradi and Kalamna. Similarly, four roads owned by the municipal corporation in the Ashi Nagar zone have deteriorated. Additionally, 17 roads in the Mangalwari zone, a majority of which are owned by the municipal corporation, are in a poor state. Despite frequent complaints from residents, the condition of roads has not improved, as highlighted by Piyush Mishra, a resident of Ganpati Nagar. Although the claim has been made by the municipal corporation that work to repair potholes has commenced, the progress of these repairs during the monsoon season remains uncertain, raising concerns among motorists.

