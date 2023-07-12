Duty-Free Facebook Chief Minister; Uddhav Thackeray Targeted in ‘Tarun Bharat’ Editorial

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Thackeray faction, has faced criticism from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which has been highlighted in the leading article of ‘Tarun Bharat’. The special editorial written by Uddhav Thackeray in response to the derogatory comments made by Devendra Fadnavis has gained attention. Uddhav Thackeray is referred to as a duty-free Facebook Chief Minister in this article.

Disrespecting the mandate, Uddhav Thackeray has tarnished democracy



Uddhav Thackeray has crossed all limits in his criticism of Devendra Fadnavis. In this article, it is mentioned that Uddhav Thackeray has tarnished democracy by disrespecting the mandate received in 2019. Even as the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray remains imprisoned within the confines of Matoshree, while the opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis travels across the state. During this time, the inefficient Facebook Chief Minister, as termed in this article, advises Uddhav Thackeray to take a good look at himself before labeling Devendra Fadnavis as a disgrace to Nagpur.

Uddhav Thackeray failed to manage the party and its workers



“Uddhav Thackeray and his close aide Eknath Shinde have abandoned the party and Uddhav himself. This article accuses Uddhav Thackeray of blaming the BJP and asking for help from Devendra Fadnavis, stating that he cannot support them anymore.

The article continues to state that Balasaheb Thackeray had entrusted Uddhav Thackeray with the party, but he failed to handle the party and its workers. This is a complete failure on the part of Uddhav Thackeray. His arrogance has led to the emergence of a faction opposing Uddhav Thackeray, who claims to be the best.

Uddhav Thackeray does not utter the word Hindutva



Even Gadkari, who is not known for his comments on Maharashtra’s politics, has expressed his opinion about Uddhav Thackeray after the criticism by Fadnavis. This signifies that every BJP worker is compelled to express their opinion unnecessarily and vociferously, as mentioned in the editorial of Tarun Bharat.

Furthermore, the editorial suggests that Uddhav Thackeray, who has recently assumed a political role, should refrain from using the word Hindutva in his speeches. This advice is given in the concluding remarks of the article.

