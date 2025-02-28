Patanjali’s MIHAN Project Finally Set to Launch: Hopes, Delays, and Controversies

Nagpur : After years of anticipation, delays, and political controversy, the Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park in Nagpur’s MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) area is set to commence operations on March 9, 2025. The inauguration will be graced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Yoga Guru Ramdev, and Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna.

The project, which was initially envisioned as a game-changer for the region’s agrarian economy, has faced its share of setbacks, with allegations of a land scam, infrastructural challenges, and repeated delays. However, with its imminent launch, expectations are high, particularly for the 50,000 direct and indirect jobs it is projected to generate.

A Project with Grand Promises

When Patanjali Ayurved announced its ambitious plans for the 230-acre food park in Nagpur, it was hailed as a major boost for the local farming and industrial sectors. The company claimed that the facility would become the world’s largest orange juice extraction unit, processing 800-900 tons of oranges daily, along with other locally grown produce like sweet limes, amla, aloe vera, neem, and lemons.

The project was also expected to create thousands of employment opportunities for local youth while providing a better market for farmers’ produce.

Delays and Challenges: What Went Wrong?

Despite the initial optimism, the project missed several deadlines. The foundation stone was laid in September 2016, with a promise to begin operations within six months. However, years passed with little progress.

In 2021, Acharya Balkrishna cited poor road connectivity and irregular power supply at the MIHAN site as key reasons for the delay. Many questioned whether Patanjali was fully committed to the project or if bureaucratic hurdles were to blame.

Land Controversy: A Deal Too Good to Be True?

Adding to the controversy, the project was accused of being a land grab. In 2017, the Congress party alleged that Patanjali Ayurved Ltd was allotted 230 acres of prime MIHAN land at significantly reduced rates, leading to a potential Rs 400 crore loss to the state. A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed, demanding the scrapping of the land deal.

Despite these allegations, the project remained intact, and Patanjali continued to push forward.

Employment: Will the Promises Be Kept?

One of the biggest expectations from the project has been job creation. Patanjali has reaffirmed its commitment to generating 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. These roles will be spread across manufacturing, packaging, transportation, and logistics.

However, skeptics remain wary, questioning whether local youth will truly benefit or if migrant labor will be brought in instead. The success of the project will largely depend on how effectively Patanjali integrates the local workforce into its operations.

What Lies Ahead?

With production finally set to begin, the Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park has the potential to transform Nagpur into a food processing hub, boosting the regional economy and agriculture sector. Yet, the long history of delays and controversies raises questions about accountability and long-term sustainability.

As March 9 approaches, all eyes are on MIHAN to see if this long-awaited project will deliver on its promises or become yet another missed opportunity.