Market mayhem: Sensex down over 800 points!

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Friday mirroring deep cuts in global markets after the latest announcement of additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese products rattled investors.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 871 points to 73,740 in early trade. The NSE Nifty slumped 269 points to 22,275. From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Maruti were the biggest laggards. Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the only gainers from the pack.

Gold Rate Friday 28 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,400 /- Gold 22 KT 79,400 /- Silver / Kg 94,400 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above