Patanjali launches COVID-19 medicine, claims 100% recovery within 3-7 days

Yoga guru Ramdev’s herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday claimed to have discovered cure for coronavirus but no medical authority could immediately vouch for the claim of ‘Coronil and Swasari’ medicine curing the highly contagious disease within seven days.

The firm claimed that the two Ayurved-based medicines have shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.

The medicines have been developed by Patanjali Research Center, Haridwar and privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur following all protocols with clinically controlled trial-based evidence, Ramdev said.

“Patanjali first conducted clinical case study and conducted clinical control trials following all protocols of drug discovery,” he said.

Sidestepping questions on the drug being approved by government agencies such as Indian Council of Medical Research, Ramdev said clinical controlled study of these medicines was done in several cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad and Meerut and the RCT (Randomized Clinical Trial) controlled with placebo was conducted at Jaipur-based National Institute of Medical Sciences & Research.

“This was done after getting approval from Clinical Trial Registry of India and all other required formalities,” he said. “We have followed all the parameters set up by modern science for such clinical trials.”

Both the ministry of ayush and the Indian Council of Medical Research have reportedly refused to comment on the claim citing lack of knowledge of the issue.

A government notification bars companies from advertising a cure without government approval.

