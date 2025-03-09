Patanjali Food Park Inaugurated in Nagpur, Promises Big Gains for Farmers

Advertisement



Nagpur: The much-anticipated Patanjali Food & Herbal Park, considered crucial for Nagpur and the Vidarbha region, was officially inaugurated on Sunday. The grand opening ceremony took place in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

The massive 223-acre food processing plant in MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) has now begun production. The facility will focus on processing oranges and other fruits and vegetables into juice, juice concentrates, pulp, paste, and purée.

One of Asia’s Largest Food Processing Plants Begins Operations

Sunday marked a historic moment for Vidarbha’s farmers, as Asia’s largest food processing plant officially began operations after nine years of planning. The facility is specially designed to process citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes, with a daily processing capacity of 800 tons. Additionally, tropical fruits such as mangoes, guavas, papayas, pomegranates, strawberries, apples, pears, tomatoes, and carrots will also be processed.

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Baba Ramdev emphasized that alongside food processing, an advanced nursery will be developed to support orange farmers, offering them significant advantages.

Lakhs of Farmers to Benefit from the Food Park

The Patanjali Food & Herbal Park is expected to boost the agricultural economy in Nagpur and across Vidarbha. Farmers struggling with fluctuating market prices will now have a reliable platform to sell their produce. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also announced plans to enhance orange production in the region to meet growing demand.

Patanjali to Purchase All Oranges from Farmers

Despite invitations and land offers from various state governments across India, Baba Ramdev chose Nagpur for this major investment. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured farmers that Patanjali would purchase every orange they produce. Additionally, the company will establish cold storage facilities to preserve the harvest and prevent losses, ensuring farmers receive better returns.

This project marks a significant step in strengthening India’s food processing industry while providing stability and growth opportunities for thousands of farmers in Maharashtra.