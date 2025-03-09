It’s India – The Ultimate Champion of Champions!

Advertisement



India are crowned the Champions Trophy winners! Ravindra Jadeja pulls the last ball of the 49th over and hits it for a four through fine leg!

India win the match with 4 wickets in hand

With this India have now won back-to-back ICC titles – first the T20 World Cup and now Champions Trophy.

India clinched a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 to clinch a record third title. Chasing 252 against the Blackcaps, India reached home in 49 overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India were the joint-winners of Champions Trophy in 2002 before clinching the title again in 2013. Now, they have ended the tournament with the trophy once again in 2025.

Talking about the game, the spinners put up a splendid show, helping India restrict the Blakcaps for 251 for 7 after the side latter team won the toss and opted to bat first. Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2 for 45) picked two wickets apiece while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami scalped one wicket each. Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53) played crucial knocks for the Blackcaps. In the chase, India got off to a flying start, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s dominating 76. Shreyas Iyer (48) and KL Rahul (34 not out) also played crucial knocks as India edged past New Zealand