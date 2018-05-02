Pat Cummins keen to play IPL 2020 ahead of T20 World Cup

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has shown his desire to play Indian Premier League ahead of scheduled twenty20 world cup in his country. In an interview given to SEN, Cummins stated that he’s in touch with his KKR team officials and they’re pretty hopeful to have IPL season this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Cummins in IPL 2020 auction last December for whooping 15.5 Crore INR. He’d be playing India’s cash rich t20 league this time but due to Corona pandemic, 13th IPL edition is not started yet and it is highly expected that it would take place in October-November window which was slated for ICC T20 world cup in Australia.

“Whenever I speak to the owners of the team and the staff there, they”re still really confident that it can be played at some stage this year.I was really looking forward to playing it for many obvious reasons, hopefully it goes ahead,” Cummins said.

Vivo Indian Premier League is quite highly competitive tournament and Australian pace bowlers thinks it would be fantastic if IPL goes on as it will help to get prepared for t20 world cup whenever it takes place in near future.

“It could be a great way to get back into playing cricket (after the COVID-19 stoppage). It’s T20, not as cumbersome on your body. We’ve got a big World Cup that is going to be played at some stage, so playing as much high-quality T20 cricket as we can is great,” he quoted.

ICC is due to take decision of T20 world cup’s fate in meantime and if it gets cancelled, it would be great opportunity for India to host IPL-13 tournament. As Indian Premier League starts, you can play as many as games online and even can participate in casinos on top sites like royalcasino during the complete season of cricket event.

This year’s Indian Premier League was originally scheduled to kick off on 29 March but due to spread of COVID-19 virus, BCCI suspended it.