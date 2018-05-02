Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020
    Featured | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Pat Cummins keen to play IPL 2020 ahead of T20 World Cup

     

    Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has shown his desire to play Indian Premier League ahead of scheduled twenty20 world cup in his country. In an interview given to SEN, Cummins stated that he’s in touch with his KKR team officials and they’re pretty hopeful to have IPL season this year.

    Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Cummins in IPL 2020 auction last December for whooping 15.5 Crore INR. He’d be playing India’s cash rich t20 league this time but due to Corona pandemic, 13th IPL edition is not started yet and it is highly expected that it would take place in October-November window which was slated for ICC T20 world cup in Australia.

    “Whenever I speak to the owners of the team and the staff there, they”re still really confident that it can be played at some stage this year.I was really looking forward to playing it for many obvious reasons, hopefully it goes ahead,” Cummins said.

    Vivo Indian Premier League is quite highly competitive tournament and Australian pace bowlers thinks it would be fantastic if IPL goes on as it will help to get prepared for t20 world cup whenever it takes place in near future.

    “It could be a great way to get back into playing cricket (after the COVID-19 stoppage). It’s T20, not as cumbersome on your body. We’ve got a big World Cup that is going to be played at some stage, so playing as much high-quality T20 cricket as we can is great,” he quoted.

    ICC is due to take decision of T20 world cup’s fate in meantime and if it gets cancelled, it would be great opportunity for India to host IPL-13 tournament. As Indian Premier League starts, you can play as many as games online and even can participate in casinos on top sites like royalcasino during the complete season of cricket event.

    This year’s Indian Premier League was originally scheduled to kick off on 29 March but due to spread of COVID-19 virus, BCCI suspended it.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Ayurveda has cure for COVID-19, says Acharya Manishji
    Video: Ayurveda has cure for COVID-19, says Acharya Manishji
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली आयसोलेशन हॉस्पीटलची पाहणी
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली आयसोलेशन हॉस्पीटलची पाहणी
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः सरकारी अनुदान राशि में अपना हिस्सा तलाश रहे दो घूसखोर १५००० लेते धरे गए
    गोंदियाः सरकारी अनुदान राशि में अपना हिस्सा तलाश रहे दो घूसखोर १५००० लेते धरे गए
    अब हवाई यात्रा के पहले ध्यान रखें कुछ जरूरी नियम
    अब हवाई यात्रा के पहले ध्यान रखें कुछ जरूरी नियम
    Trending News
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred
    Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred
    Featured News
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Trending In Nagpur
    MIHAN India cancels GMR contract for development of Nagpur Airport: Report
    MIHAN India cancels GMR contract for development of Nagpur Airport: Report
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Kishor ke Rang …“ A Journey of Love songs live on fb
    Kishor ke Rang …“ A Journey of Love songs live on fb
    “Sur Spandan“ A Online musical concert on fb
    “Sur Spandan“ A Online musical concert on fb
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    Water Green Housing Society Donates to PM Care Fund
    Water Green Housing Society Donates to PM Care Fund
    EPF support to MSME is also a healing touch to employees : COSIA
    EPF support to MSME is also a healing touch to employees : COSIA
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली आयसोलेशन हॉस्पीटलची पाहणी
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली आयसोलेशन हॉस्पीटलची पाहणी
    राजीव गांधी पुण्यतिथी निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
    राजीव गांधी पुण्यतिथी निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
    भाजपचे महाराष्ट्र बचाव आंदोलन हे केवळ जनतेची दिशाभूल करण्यासाठीची खटाटोप
    भाजपचे महाराष्ट्र बचाव आंदोलन हे केवळ जनतेची दिशाभूल करण्यासाठीची खटाटोप
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145