Nagpur Auto Driver Arrested for Theft from Passenger

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Nagpur: An auto-rickshaw ride turned costly for a passenger after an auto driver allegedly stole valuables worth nearly ₹1.5 lakh, including gold ornaments, a mobile phone, and cash. The Lakadganj Police cracked the case with the help of CCTV footage and technical investigation, arresting the accused, who has a criminal record.

According to police, complainant Naresh Hikpe, a resident of Samudrapur in Wardha district, had arrived at Al Zam Zam Hotel by auto-rickshaw on June 26. Police said the complainant was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

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While Naresh was having food at the hotel, the accused allegedly stole the valuables kept on his table. Police further alleged that the auto driver later returned to the hotel, pretended to help the complainant, and took him in his auto before abandoning him at a deserted location and fleeing.

When the complainant regained his senses, he discovered that his gold ornaments, mobile phone, and cash were missing. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at around ₹1.5 lakh.

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During the investigation, Lakadganj Police examined CCTV footage from the hotel and identified the suspect. Based on technical evidence and a tip-off, police arrested Abdul Asif Sheikh Gani Sheikh, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Police said the accused had been trying to evade arrest but was apprehended on July 22 following specific intelligence. Investigators also found that he has a previous criminal record.

Further investigation is underway.

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