Passenger dies on Mumbai-Kolkata flight

Nagpur: A passenger travelling on Mumbai-Kolkata flight suddenly died midway during the journey. His body was brought down at Nagpur Airport for further course of action. The exact reason behind the passenger’s death could not be ascertained immediately.

The deceased, identified as Arjit Mahanta (44), native of Kolkata, was travelling Flight No. SG 487 from Mumbai to Kolkata via Nagpur around 11 pm on Wednesday. Arjit was sitting on Seat No. 5C. However, midway the flight, Arjit passed away due to unknown reasons. Body of Arjit was taken out of the plane and handed over to Sonegaon police for further course of action.

Assistant PSI Mohankar, based on information, registered a case of accidental death and probing the matter further.





