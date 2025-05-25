Partial Demolition Under Scrutiny: Court Appoints Commissioner for Inspection

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a case involving unauthorized construction, the District Court has ordered an inquiry into the allegedly incomplete demolition carried out by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). The order pertains to MCA case number 395/2005, in which the court had earlier directed the demolition of an illegal structure on September 28, 2012.

The petitioner, Sudhatai Bawane, filed an application stating that the NMC failed to fully implement the demolition order. Responding to this, District Judge-8 Sunil Hake has appointed Advocate Raunak Ranka as the “Court Commissioner” to conduct a physical inspection of the disputed property and submit a report within three months.

The court directed the petitioner to deposit ₹3,000 as the Commissioner’s fee within one month and also provide all necessary documents to assist with the inspection.

Only 12 Sq. Ft Demolished Against 300 Sq. Ft Order?

According to the petitioner, although the court had ordered the demolition of 300 sq. ft of illegal construction, the NMC demolished only about 12 sq. ft in practice. During the hearing, the NMC claimed it had removed a 3×4 meter section and submitted photographs to support its claim.

However, due to discrepancies in the area figures and insufficient visual evidence, the court found it necessary to conduct a local inspection through a court-appointed commissioner.

NMC Opposes the Move, Court Stands Firm

The NMC’s legal representative opposed the appointment of the commissioner, arguing that the demolition had been carried out in accordance with the 2012 court order and no further inquiry was needed. The counsel urged the court to dismiss the petition.

Nevertheless, the court observed that the photographs submitted by the NMC were inadequate to conclusively prove compliance with the original order. It therefore upheld the appointment of Advocate Ranka as Court Commissioner.

The commissioner has been instructed to conduct a site visit and submit a detailed report within three months.

