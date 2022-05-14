Parmod Kumar a popular guitarist to create a good acoustic around the music industry

Advertisement

Parmod Kumar is a guitarist from India. He is from Nawanshahr, a tiny town in the Punjab province of India.

Though he began his professional career when he was only 19 years old, his ﬁrst paid performance was in his hometown of Nawanshahr. He began attending more public events since he enjoyed singing and acting on stage.

He ﬁnished matriculation and 12th grade in 1993 and 1996, respectively, while working. He completed his studies in music, earning certiﬁcations and a degree. In 2014, he received his Sangeet Bhushan from Pracheen Kala Kendra, Sec 32 B Chandigarh which is a three-year credential programme.

He also completed a two-year Sangeet Visharad diploma from Pracheen Kala Kendra,Sec 32 B Chandigarh in 2021.

His work spread beyond his hometown to other states in India, gaining him further notoriety and allowing him to collaborate with some of India’s most well-known artists.

In 2004, he collaborated with Debi Makhsoospuri. His performances are available on You Tube, where he may be watched on stage with him. He has worked with him in India in 2004, 2013, and 2017 as well as on overseas tours in New Zealand in 2011 and 2014 in both New Zealand and Australia.

Meanwhile, he continued to collaborate with various Indian and international singers and entertainers. He is also a recording artist who has collaborated on many songs with well-known artists and labels.

He has been operating a licenced guitar training academy since 2017. Guitar Solutions Music Academy is its name. He has taught a large number of students so far. He teaches a variety of guitars, including the base guitar, acoustic guitar, and electric guitar, as well as other instruments such as the mandolin and the Cajon.

In the ﬁlm The Art of Living, he set a world record by playing more than 20,000 musical instruments in a symphony orchestra. It took place from March 11th to March 13th, 2016 in Delhi.

He has also volunteered to assist other institutions and schools with various celebrations and events. BLM Girls College is one among the colleges where he has worked for the past six years in 1992, 2011, 2012, and 2021, he performed on Doordarshan Kendra in Jalandhar.

Parmod Kumar is one of India’s top percussive acoustic guitarists. He composes instrumental music with unusual time signatures. He created a technique he calls the “elbow technique,” which he used in his song “Affairs.” He’s carved out a niche for himself by performing in his own unique way.

He employs a variety of well-known micro

techniques, and he has developed his own unique style of playing the instrument while composing. Susmit Sen is a musician who self-taught himself.

Parmod Kumar was invited to represent India at one of the world’s most prestigious guitar festivals. Parmod Kumar has also composed music for documentaries and feature ﬁlms that have won awards.

He has went on many worldwide tours to promote his instrument, including Dubai, Uk, Poland, Australia , New zealand, Malaysia.

He has worked with Punjabi celebs Feroz Khan, Kulwinder Billa, Sandeep Brar,Roshan Prince, Miss Pooja, Inderjit Nikku, Sunanda Sharma, and many others.

He has worked alongside Anuj Chaturvedi and Meenu Chaturvedi in Bollywood.

He is now collaborating with Rajvir Jawanda on a project. He’ll also be joining him on his upcoming Canada Tour in 2022.

