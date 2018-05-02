Parents stage protest at RS Mundle School, demand cut in fees

Nagpur: A large number of parents staged protest in the premises of RS Mundle School, Samarth Nagar, over arbitrary policies of the school management. “Despite the school conducting online classes since the past one and a half years, full fees are being recovered from students. The school should waive off one installment out of three installments of fees,” demanded the protesting parents. But the demand was reportedly rejected by the school.

Parents complained that they have been getting messages from the school regarding full payment of fees at a time when the school has been closed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to Covid pandemic and lockdowns, many parents are facing financial difficulties. Even the education system has collapsed. Only online classes are being conducted. The online classes benefit the school on account of saving in various activities. We had frequently demanded the school to reduce the regular fees, but the school management rejected our demand,” claimed the parents.

On Friday, the parents staged a protest in the school premises to press for their demand. A delegation of parents met the school administration and discussed the issue. The management has reportedly assured the parents to consider their demand of reduction in fees.