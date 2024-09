Advertisement

Parambrata Chatterjee and girlfriend Piya Chakraborty wed at his residence in Kolkata.

‘”Let us go then, you and I When the evening is spread out against the sky… This is it”.’ Parambrata captioned the pictures.

Piya is a mental health activist and singer.

Though there were reports of the Aranyak actor dating Piya for two years, the couple had not admitted their relationship.