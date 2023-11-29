Convention of Informal Workers held in Nagpur!

Advertisement

Nagpur: The convention of informal workers, organized by the Kaamgaar Ekta Union, Nagpur branch, concluded at the Vidarbha Hindi Sahitya Samelan. The event brought together union representatives and a substantial number of informal workers, including construction workers, hawkers, and domestic workers, all expressing dissatisfaction with the state government and administration’s handling of their issues in the city.

The program was chaired by Mr Yuvraj Fulzale, President, Kaamgar Ekta Union. The Chief guest for the program was Mr Nitin Meshram, Project lead, YUVA and Mr Anil Wasnik, Shahar Vikas Manch. The context of the convention provided by Nilesh Khadse. Advocate Rekha Barahate inaugurated the program and shed light on labor codes in her opening remarks. Mr Wasnik expressed his views on the growing informal sector.

Mr. Nitin Meshram (Project Lead, YUVA) emphasized the need to recognize domestic work as a distinct category, advocating for limitations on working hours, minimum wages as per the Minimum Wages Act, and state-wise laws recognizing domestic work as scheduled employment. He also called for the regulation of private placement agencies acting as intermediaries between employers and employees.

Ms. Kiran Thakre, representing hawkers in the KEU, highlighted the administration’s failure to adhere to the Street Vendors Act of 2014, leading to harassment and violations of vendors’ rights. She stressed the importance of holding officials accountable and building the capacity of the administration and the Town Vending Committee to address hawkers’ concerns.

Mr. Yuvraj Fuljale, KEU President, drew attention to the challenges faced by construction workers, particularly the difficulties in obtaining 90-day certificates from the administration. He pointed out the irony of significant funds lying unused in the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) board while online applications for schemes face repeated rejections for minor reasons.

Following discussions on various concerns, demands for all sectors were passed during the event. The program proceedings were conducted by Mr. Santosh Kamble, and a vote of thanks was proposed by Mr. Shailendra Wasnik. The event saw a substantial turnout of construction workers, domestic workers, and hawkers, reflecting the collective strength and unity of the informal sector in the city. Shahar vikas manch, Zilla Path Vikreta sangh, Maharashtra Hawkers Federation, North Nagpur Vikas Aghadi and other unions/organizations representatives were also present.

For further information, please contact:

Mr Nilesh Khadse

Convenor, Kaamgar Ekta Union

Mobile – 9834202478