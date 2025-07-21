Panic at Gangour Hotel in Sitabuldi After Gas Cylinder Leak

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major scare broke out on Sunday evening at Gangour Hotel in the Sitabuldi area of Nagpur after a gas cylinder leak in the kitchen led to a sudden fire. The incident occurred around 6:45 PM, when the hotel was crowded with customers.

According to reports, hotel staff noticed a gas leak from a cylinder in the kitchen. Shortly after, the leaked gas caught fire, creating panic among staff and customers. Fortunately, the fire did not spread extensively.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Fire Department was immediately informed, and a team from the Cotton Market Fire Station rushed to the spot. Firefighters acted swiftly to control the blaze and safely removed the leaking cylinder from the premises. The leak was sealed, and the situation was brought under control.

Thankfully, no major injuries or damage were reported, and the prompt response by the fire team helped avert a bigger disaster. Visitors and staff breathed a sigh of relief after the situation was resolved.