Nagpur: The city of Nagpur is grappling with a range of pressing issues this week, from civic chaos caused by monsoon-triggered sinkholes to growing health and safety concerns. Amid continued police crackdowns and major business developments, here’s a roundup of the most important news across various sectors.

Local News & Civic Issues

Road disasters spark anger

Nagpur’s infrastructure is under scrutiny after a newly constructed flyover developed a massive sinkhole before inauguration. Poor road conditions and potholes citywide have reignited public frustration.

Monsoon disruption continues

Heavy rainfall has caused major waterlogging, especially in areas like Manish Nagar Underpass. Schools and colleges remained shut due to IMD alerts.

Health emergency grows

Hospitals report a rising number of COVID-19 and snakebite cases. Nagpur also saw a sharp drop in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness rankings.

Public transport hit by cab strike

Drivers for ride-hailing apps like Ola, Uber, and Rapido have entered day three of a strike, creating major inconveniences for daily commuters.

Water conservation success in Sawangi

A local canal rejuvenation project has increased water availability and groundwater levels in rural zones.

Nagpur Junction’s modernization drive

Over 68,000 daily passengers now use the station as it undergoes a ₹488 crore redevelopment project.

Crime & Law Enforcement

Operation Thunder: More bar raids

Nagpur Police continued raids on bars violating closing hour rules. Multiple establishments were booked.

Serial theft gang busted

29 cases were solved and 27 two-wheelers recovered as a vehicle theft ring was dismantled.

Violent crime on the rise

The city witnessed two murders within 24 hours in May. Recent reports highlight domestic disputes and organized violence as key contributors.

Shocking prison violence

Nagpur Central Jail reported disturbing assaults, including one involving severe bodily harm. A murder convict also died by suicide inside the facility.

Honeytrap & cyber fraud rings exposed

A gang targeting businessmen with fake journalists and women has been arrested. Investigations are also ongoing into tax frauds involving chartered accountants.

Temple theft solved

Two accused were arrested in Hingna for stealing a donation box from a local temple. The stolen cash was recovered.

Business & Economy

Siemens secures Nagpur Metro contracts

Two advanced signalling and telecom orders worth ₹773 crore were awarded to Siemens India.

I-T raids expose tax deduction scams

Raids across 10 Nagpur locations revealed fake tax deduction claims filed by local entities.

New commercial landmark launched

Karan Kothari Business Park, Central India’s first greenfield business hub, was inaugurated in Nagpur.

Jet manufacturing boost for Nagpur

Reliance Infrastructure and Dassault Aviation will jointly manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in the city.

Waste-to-revenue initiative succeeds

Nagpur’s treated sewage is now generating revenue through commercial sale – a first for the city.

Real estate boom post-COVID

Apartment sales have doubled, largely due to families returning from metro cities and investing in property.

Politics & Governance

Amit Shah emphasizes development

The Union Home Minister’s recent visit included reviews of infrastructure projects and BJP strategy meetings for Vidarbha.

Political clashes reported

Clashes between Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi factions resulted in injuries to at least eight people.

Fadnavis election victory upheld

Bombay High Court dismissed the petition challenging Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s 2024 win from Nagpur South-West.

Sports

Divya Deshmukh shines in Chess World Cup

She defeated a top-ranked Chinese player to reach Round 3 of the prestigious FIDE tournament.

Local champions in multiple events

Nagpur athletes won big in the Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon, Pallotti Chess Championship, and Nagpur District Taekwondo.

Other News

A gas cylinder leak at Hotel Gangour triggered a fire alert but was quickly brought under control.

RSS women’s wing raised alarms about rising substance abuse among youth.

Snakes and mosquito infestations continue troubling residents in Besa-Pipla.

A 12-year-old boy tragically died after falling from a 6th-floor balcony while allegedly running from a stray dog.

