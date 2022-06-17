Panic as two patients with Omicron BA 5 variant found in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Panic gripped Nagpurians as two patients with Omicron BA 5 variant were found in the city on Thursday. The two patients include a 45- year-old woman and a 27-year-old youth. The condition of both patients is good and both are getting treatment at home.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B has appealed to people not to panic but to get tested for the coronavirus in case of any symptoms. Nagpur Municipal Corporation is conducting genome sequencing of all the samples which tested positive for coronavirus. Detailed information of the people who have returned from other countries is being collected. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been deployed to check the patients, said Radhakrishnan B.

Meanwhile, Nagpur district registered 44 single day COVID 19 cases on Thursday. Three persons tested positive for the virus are from outside Nagpur. Nagpur rural reported 17 new cases while 24 persons found positive for coronavirus in the city. With these the cumulative positive cases reached 5,78,225. Of the cumulative cases, 9,991 persons found positive are not the residents of the district. Sixteen persons became corona free taking the cumulative recovery to 5,67,609. The recovery rate remained at 98.21% but active cases increased to 278. The hospitalised cases stood at 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement