Monsoon arrives in Vidarbha

Nagpur: After scorching summer which saw the temperatures remain above 45 degree Celsius towards its fag end, the monsoon has finally reached Vidarbha. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared the onset of the Southwest Monsoon in Vidarbha from Thursday. The normal onset date is June 15.

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, entire central Maharashtra and Marathwada, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, entire Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh, and south Odisha, most parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of West Central and northwest Bay of Bengal on June 16, stated the press bulletin of IMD.

To declare onset of Southwest Monsoon, two or more stations in a region should record at least 2.5 mm rainfall for two consecutive days. In Vidarbha, in last 24 hours rain was recorded in Akola (17.8 mm), Brahmapuri (11.6 mm), Gadchiroli (9 mm), Gondia (17.2 mm), Nagpur (6 mm), Wardha (17 mm) and Washim (4 mm). On Wednesday also some parts of Vidarbha received rainfall above 2.5 mm.

The weather department further said that conditions were favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and West-central and northwest Bay of Bengal in next couple of days. The weather department predicted good rains in June in South and West Vidarbha. The first spell of monsoon will continue till June 23 and then it will take a pause. Heavier rains will take place after July 15 all over Vidarbha, the weather department has informed.

The monsoon activities in the last couple of days brought rapid fall in day temperature all over Vidarbha. On Thursday, Bramhapuri recorded the highest maximum temperature with 38.3 degrees Celsius followed by Chandrapur with 38.0 degrees Celsius. Nagpur recorded the lowest maximum temperature with 32.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature all over Vidarbha was recorded below 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Washim was the lowest minimum temperature with 21.5 degrees Celsius. Nagpur, on Thursday recorded the highest relative humidity by 86% followed by Wardha (82%) and Gondia (72%).

