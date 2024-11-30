Panic as leopard spotted at KTPS colony near Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: Panic prevailed in Mahagenco’s residential colony at Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS) near Nagpur after employees and passers-by spotted a leopard perched on the compound wall of the colony opposite the power plant. The fully-grown leopard remained unfazed by movement of vehicles around it.

The onlookers recorded footage that was later circulated widely on social media. Colony residents asserted the leopard’s presence in the vicinity for the past month. A leopard was previously sighted on November 13. They suspect the creature might be sheltering in the thick undergrowth within the colony.

Today’s Rate Saturday 23 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,700 /- Gold 22 KT 72,300 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Although no untoward incidents occurred thus far, potential encounters with employees returning from night shifts remain possible. “The Forest Department should promptly capture the animal,” they urged.

According Bharat Singh Hada, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DyCF), Nagpur, they acknowledge the leopard’s presence and shall install traps to capture it. Previously, two leopards were rescued from the power plant premises and released back into their natural habitat, he said.

The residents of the expansive colony have stopped evening outings and morning walks. “The convenience stores within the colony are experiencing reduced business as residents avoid evening purchases,” a shopkeeper remarked.

The colony was abuzz with speculations over the leopard’s origin. “The leopard likely either crossed the highway to enter the colony or arrived from Gorewada forest through Bokara, where leopards are known to inhabit. The Mansinghdeo Wildlife Sanctuary could also be a possible origin,” a resident said.

Experts caution about the possibility of multiple leopards. A sustainable solution must be implemented, considering captured leopards typically return to their established territories.