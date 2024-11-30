MSEDCL recovers over Rs 3 cr under amnesty scheme in Nagpur Zone

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), implementing an ambitious recovery drive in the Nagpur Zone, has succeeded in recovering more than Rs 3 crore from the nearly 3,000 consumers whose connections were permanently disconnected.

The power distribution company is implementing the amnesty scheme called Mahavitaran Abhay Yojana-2024 which was launched on September 1. It will remain open till November 30. The scheme is available for all the high tension (HT) and low tension (LT) consumers, excluding agricultural consumers, whose power supply was permanently disconnected before March 31. The company is offering a waiver on delayed payment charges and interest on the outstanding amount.

Today’s Rate Saturday 23 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,700 /- Gold 22 KT 72,300 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In addition to this, the consumers paying 100 percent principal amount will not be charged interest from the date of power supply disconnection. For the convenience of the consumers, the MSEDCL is offering the option of making 100 percent payment at one stroke or a minimum 30 percent down payment with a maximum of 6 instalments. An additional 5 percent and 10 percent rebate is being offered to HT and LT consumers, respectively.

To speed up the recovery under the same scheme, MSEDCL has also initiated a Lok Adalat Week, from November 25 to 30 through Permanent Lok Adalat Forum in Nagpur Zone, comprising HT and LT consumers in Nagpur and Wardha districts. Special Permanent Lok Adalats are being set at 49 sub divisional offices of the company in the zone. Out of these 49 facilities, 36 are in Nagpur while 13 are in Wardha.

HT category consumers in the three circles of Nagpur Zone are also eligible for the scheme. Earlier, the company has served notices to more than 1 lakh defaulters. Sunil Upadhye, Deputy Law Officer, MSEDCL, Nagpur Zone, said it is the first such major recovery drive of the company. “A large number of consumers are availing the scheme and paying the outstanding amount,” he said.

The scheme is being launched under the guidance of President of Permanent Lok Adalat Forum, Nagpur Deepak Bhende; and Chief Engineer, Nagpur Zone Dilip Dodke. Assistant Law Officer Ganesh Chunchuwar of Nagpur Rural Circle is also taking active part in the drive.