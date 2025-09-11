Panel shortlists 28 candidates for appointment of RTMNU V-C

Nagpur: The search panel appointed for selection of new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has shortlisted around 28 candidates from among 78 applicants.

According to sources, as per the advertisement published in July, around 78 candidates had applied for the post. Roughly 10 percent of the total applicants were found ineligible on various counts. As per the Public University Act, 2016 of Maharashtra, the panel has to select 40 percent candidates of the total eligible ones. Accordingly, around 28 candidates have been shortlisted, said the sources. Of the 28 candidates selected, half are from Nagpur region. They included some professors of RTMNU departments, some from affiliated colleges and some present and past deans. It is less likely that a sitting Vice-Chancellor of some other university would apply as he/she can’t be appointed until their respective terms are completed.

As per the rule, the university concerned nominates a member through Academic Council and Management Council. RTMNU has completed this process and nominated Director of Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur Avinash Kumar Agrawal long ago. A person of the level of Principal Secretary is the Member Secretary. The University Grants Commission provided one member while the Chancellor appointed the Chairman of the Committee. The shortlisted 28 candidates are likely to be called for interview either by mid-September or in the last week.

Five names will be finalised which will then be sent to the Chancellor of Universities of Maharashtra. RTMNU may get a new Vice Chancellor before Diwali, provided the new Governor of State is appointed early as present Governor C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as the new Vice-President of India. Acting Divisional Commissioner Dr Madhavi Khode-Chaware is handling the charge of Vice-Chancellor for now.