Nagpur: Police bust Jaripatka ATM heist, nab UP gangster with 25 past crimes

Nagpur: In a dramatic breakthrough, Jaripatka police have arrested a 55-year-old gangster from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Khurshid Ahmed Nisar Ahmed, in connection with a daring ATM theft at Patankar Chowk in Nagpur. Khurshid, a repeat offender with over 25 cases of ATM break-ins in Mumbai and Thane, was nabbed after cops scanned more than 350 CCTV cameras to crack the case.

The incident occurred on September 4 at 2.26 am, when miscreants looted Rs 8.12 lakh from a State Bank of India ATM kiosk that had reopened just two days earlier. The gang, armed with gas cutters, broke into the machine, blackened internal CCTV cameras, and fled in a silver car with fake number plates purchased through OLX. However, a broken number plate and a FasTag trail betrayed their movements.

Police later recovered Rs 17,400 from Khurshid’s hideout in Nizamuddin Colony near Shivam Dudh Dairy. Four other accomplices, reportedly family members, are still absconding. External CCTV footage showed three masked men committing the crime.

Zonal DCP Niketan Kadam said Khurshid had even purchased a property in Yashodhara Nagar to operate from before striking. The probe team, led by ACP Satyawan Bandiwar and Senior Inspector Arun Kshirsagar, also included Sub-Inspectors Ashish Morkhede and Maroti Jangilwad, who relied on call records and technical evidence to zero in on the accused.

Khurshid has confessed to his role during custodial interrogation, which has been extended until September 14. Police teams have now been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh in search of his accomplices, with DCP Kadam indicating that MCOCA may be slapped against the gang.