Pallotti Memorial Chess Meet: Gavai, Agnes lift titles

Nagpur: FIDE Master Siddhant Gavai of St Vincent Pallotti School and Junior College emerged champion of the Junior College category in the ongoing 15th St Vincent Pallotti Memorial Nagpur District Inter-School Chess Championship. Gavai collected four points to top the table while Parth Kaushik of BVM Civil Lines finished second.

In junior college girls category, Agnes Anthony of Sandipani School, Hazaripahad, emerged champion. In the High School boys section, Sahajveer Singh Maras of Guru Harkrishan Public School stunned top seed Shaunak Bodele of Narayana Vidyalayam, Chinchbhuwan to take top spot after seven rounds.

Playing on the top board with black pieces, third seed Maras used his experience to shock the top rated player. In the High School girls section, top seed Shraddha Bajaj of Narayana Vidyalayam, has occupied the top spot with seven outof seven wins. She is followed by school-mate Aaranya Rakhunde at the second spot. Nilaya Kamdi of Somalwar High School is at the third position after seven rounds.

In the primary girls category, lowly-ranked Siddhi Sisyawar of Narayana Vidyalayam has stunned all to take top position with seven points in her kitty. In the primary boys section, Ridhan Agrawal of Centre Point School, Katol Road, is leading with an all win record.