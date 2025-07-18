Nagpur Junction at 100: Centenary expo celebrates station’s glorious legacy

Advertisement



Nagpur: Marking a century of the iconic Nagpur Railway Station, Central Railway has unveiled a special exhibition offering a window into its rich heritage and architectural grandeur.

Hosted at the station’s west-side porch, the centenary exhibition showcases rare artefacts, archival images, and historical highlights that trace the evolution of Nagpur Junction, a unique sandstone structure that stands among the most distinctive railway buildings in the country. The display not only celebrates the station’s architectural charm but also its critical role in India’s railway expansion and cultural history over the past 100 years.

Originally built in 1867 as Itwari Station under the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), Nagpur later emerged as a vital link between Mumbai and Kolkata. The present red-stone building, blending Gothic and Mughal architectural styles, was inaugurated on January 15, 1925, by the then Governor Sir Frank Sly and renamed as Nagpur Junction in 1920. Strategically located at the intersection of the Howrah-Mumbai and Delhi-Chennai trunk routes, the station has grown into one of the busiest and most crucial junctions in the Indian Railways network.



Nagpur station has also witnessed key moments in Indian history. Mahatma Gandhi arrived here in 1920 during the Non-Co-operation Movement. More recently, on December 11, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express of the country and he also laid the foundation stone for the station’s redevelopment.

The centenary exhibition features rare archival photographs, historical documents, vintage ticketing instruments, railway uniforms, and 3D models of past and future station infrastructure. LED displays and artefacts trace the journey of the station from colonial times to modern day transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Currently, a massive Rs 488 crore redevelopment project is underway, aimed at transforming Nagpur Station into a world-class facility.

The upgraded station will feature a modern roof plaza, multimodal integration, 28 lifts, 31 escalators, basement parking, and Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure to enhance the overall travel experience. Nagpur station today handles 283 trains daily, with an average footfall of over 68,000 passengers. In FY 2023-24, the total passenger count stood at 2.36 crore, underlining its significance in India’s railway network.

DRM Vinayak Garg has extended a warm welcome to all passengers, rail enthusiasts, and the general public to visit the exhibition and witness the centennial legacy. Central Railway invites everyone to be a part of this proud celebration of heritage, progress, and national connectivity.