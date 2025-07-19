Pallotti Memorial Chess Championship: Sanskar, Shraddha are champions

Advertisement



Nagpur: Sanskar Gaigore of Centre Point School Dabha (7½) from High School boys section while Shraddha Bajaj of Narayana Vidyalayam (7½) in girls category emerged champions as it was curtains on the 15th Pallotti Memorial Inter-School and Junior College Chess Championship.

In the Primary Girls category, Siddhi Sisyawar of Narayana Vidyalayam, Chinchbhavan (8) and Vivaan Malu of CPS, Wardhman Nagar (7½) claimed the titles. Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines was honoured with the trophy for maximum participation.

Chief guest Dr Chetan Dipak Mahadik, international softball player and Assistant Professor of Kamla Nehru Mahavidyalaya, gave away the prizes. Rev Fr Joseph Koovely, Vice President of Prabhu Prakash Province and Principal of St Vincent Pallotti School, Besa, was the guest of honour. The dais was also graced by KK Barat, Secretary, Nagpur District Chess Association, Chhaya Janbandhu, Organising Secretary, School Manager Rev Fr Anto Kaitharath, Principal Rev Fr Shine Augustine and Chief Arbiter, Praveen Pantawane.

Romeo Paul, PTIs Kalyani Sarode, Sangita Raut, Sagar Bhoyar, Ameet Joseph, Allen Anthony, Punam Imale and Arun Kothalkar worked hard for the success of the meet. Shalini Jacob and Akansha Johnson anchored the event. Muskan Ranglani proposed a vote of thanks.

Final Rankings:

Primary Girls: Siddhi Sisyawar (Narayana Vidyalayam, Chinchbhavan, 8 points), Shravani Kubde (Narayana, 6½), Prutha Sharma (BVM, CL, 6½), Madhura Bhoyar (CPS, WN, 6½), Malak Jejani (DPS, KR, 6). Winner Team: Narayana, Chinchbhavan (24.5 points).

Primary boys: Vivaan Malu (CPS, Wardhman Nagar, 7½), Vedant Pujara (Narayana E Techno, 7), Dhawal Deshmukh (DPS, 7), Ridhan Agrawal (CPS, Katol Road, 7), Riaan Jham (CPS, Wardhman, 6½), Abir Upadhyay (SVPS, Mankapur, 6½). Winner Team: CPS, Wardhman Nagar (25.5points).

High school girls: Shraddha Bajaj (Narayana Vidyalayam, 7½), Zunzunwala Sparkle (CPS, Dabha, 7), Shreeya Gaikwad (DPS, Katol Road, 6½), Aaranya Rakhunde (Narayana Vidyalayam, 6½), Nilaya Kamdi (Somalwar HS, 6½). Winner Team: Narayana Vidyalayam (26 points).

High school boys: Sanskar Gaigore (CPS, Dabha, 7½), Shaunak Badole (Narayana Vidyalayam, 7), Sahejveer Singh Maras (Guru Harkrishan PS, 7), Siddharth Bang (BVM, CL, 7), Yugant Ramteke (Guru Harkrishan PS, 7). Winner Team: CPS, Dabha (26 points).

Junior College Boys: Siddhant Gawai (SVPS, Mankapur, 4), Parth Kaushik (BVM, CL, 3), Aalok Fadnavis (MKH Sancheti, 3). Girls: Agnes Anthony (Sandipani HP, 2), Nandini Varma (BVM, CL, 1), Shreya Dubey (BVM, CL, 1).