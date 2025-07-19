FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup: Nagpur’s Divya stuns China’s Zhu again

Advertisement



Nagpur: World Junior No. 1 Divya Deshmukh of Nagpur and India’s top three ranked players, Koneru Humpy, D Harika and Vaishali Rameshbabu, made it to the quarterfinals of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup in Batumi, Georgia, on Friday. All four Indians confirmed their last eight berths through the tiebreak route played in the shorter rapid and blitz formats with different time controls.

Playing an all-out attacking game became Divya’s winning weapon against China’s World No. 6 and experienced Grandmaster Zhu Jiner as the 19-year-old won her first rapid tiebreak game while defending with black pieces to take the lead before playing out a fighting draw with her whites to clinch the fourth round 2.5-1.5. India No. 1 Koneru Humpy outclassed Switzerland’s Alexandra Kosteniuk 2.5-1.5 by winning the first rapid tiebreak game, utilising her opening advantage with white pieces and splitting the point with the black bits. Harika registered a superb come-from-behind victory over higher-ranked Kateryna Lagno of Ukraine 3.5-2.5 in the second rapid tiebreak played with a 10-minute time control. Vaishali took the blitz route to enter the quarterfinals.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

For Divya, making it to the quarterfinals with a stunning win over a player who in the morning took her live classical ranking to World No. 3 was a bit of an emotional moment. After controlling her emotions, Divya nervously cracked her fingers and shook hands with Zhu. The day started with Divya toppling Zhu in the marathon 99-move battle while defending with black pieces in the opening game of the tiebreaks.

In the rook and three-pawn endgame, Divya was about to win the rival rook by queening her pawn. Zhu had no option but to resign. Following up her thrilling win where she converted the drawish position into a winning one, Divya fought bravely in the second game with her white pieces. Making the most of Zhu’s 45th move blunder, Divya, despite being a pawn and a piece down but with an attacking queen, played out a 57-move draw by repetition to advance to the quarterfinals. With Divya forcing Zhu to make an early exit, the quarterfinal line-up will now have four Indians, three Chinese, and a Georgian GM.

A total of six Grandmasters and two young 19-year-old International Masters (IMs), including Divya and China’s Yuxin Song, remain in the fray to grab the three spots for the Women’s Candidates tournament. In the quarterfinals, Divya will face Harika, ensuring India’s presence in the semifinals. Humpy will take on Chinese youngster Yuxin, Vaishali will be up against Tan Zhongyi, and top seed Lei Tingjie will square up against Nana Dzagnidze.