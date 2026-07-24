Palghar Floods: One Dead, Villages Cut Off After Heavy Rain

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Palghar: Torrential monsoon rains have triggered severe flooding across Palghar district, disrupting normal life and claiming one life. Continuous heavy rainfall over the past three days has submerged low-lying areas, leaving 15 to 16 villages cut off from the rest of the district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Palghar, Nashik, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara, while a Red Alert has been declared for the Pune Ghat region due to the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

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One Dead, Rescue Operations Underway

The worst-affected areas are Dahanu and Talasari talukas, where relentless rain has inundated residential areas. Water has entered homes in Dahanu town and nearby villages, forcing some residents to take shelter on upper floors while awaiting rescue.

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According to district authorities, the body of a man was recovered from a flooded stream. Officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Road and Rail Connectivity Hit

Floodwaters have disrupted transport across the district. Services on the Dahanu–Virar suburban railway route have been affected, while several key roads remain closed due to waterlogging. As a result, around 16 villages have lost road connectivity with nearby markets and towns.

Schools Closed as Precaution

Considering the worsening weather conditions, the district administration has declared a temporary holiday for schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres. Rescue teams and disaster management personnel remain on high alert and are preparing to shift stranded residents to safer locations once water levels recede.

Warning for Villages Along Surya River

Authorities have also warned residents living along the Surya River, where water levels continue to rise rapidly. Around 64 to 65 villages located near the river have been placed on alert due to the risk of further flooding.

The administration has urged citizens to remain vigilant, avoid venturing into floodwaters, and strictly follow official safety advisories until the situation improves.

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