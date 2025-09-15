Nagpur’s Mankapur Flyover turns into death trap: Third life lost in 48 hours

Nagpur: The Mankapur Flyover in Nagpur has once again turned into a death trap. Barely 48 hours after claiming the lives of 14-year-old student Saanvi Khobragade and her van driver, the flyover has now snuffed out another life. In the early hours of Sunday, 35-year-old Nitesh Raju Lande of Mount Road, Sadar, was killed after a speeding car rammed into his two-wheeler.

The accident occurred around 4 am when Nitesh, returning home after work, was hit head-on by a car (MH-04-HN-1203) driven by Ashok Shriram Chavan, 58, of Mankapur. Nitesh was rushed to Mayo Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Mankapur police have registered a case of fatal accident against the driver.

This is the third death in just two days on the flyover, exposing the utter failure of authorities and contractors to ensure road safety despite repeated tragedies.

On Saturday, the contractor had hurriedly installed signages, barricades, and lane separators. But by Sunday, some separators had already been crushed by heavy vehicles, making a mockery of “corrective measures.” Worse, the menace of soil-laden trucks spilling out of the Mankapur Indoor Sports Complex remains unchecked. Residents say these trucks not only endanger children waiting for school vans but also leave behind potholes, mud, and dust that make the stretch hazardous.

At Mankapur Square, the situation is nothing short of chaos. Potholes caused by heavy trucks force bikers into frequent skids, while mud sticking to truck tyres worsens pollution. Locals allege that officials have “turned a blind eye” to the mess, and despite assurances, nothing concrete has been done.

“The biggest problem is trucks speeding like it’s a highway. Every week, minor accidents take place,” said a grocery shop owner. A worried parent warned, “Children are most at risk. Without speed breakers and signals, tragedies will continue.” A tea vendor added bluntly, “Unless police stop truck entry at night, these accidents won’t stop.”

Residents are now demanding immediate intervention, installation of speed breakers, strict checks, diversion of trucks, and signal systems before the flyover claims more lives. Until then, the Mankapur Flyover will continue to remain a deadly corridor, swallowing innocent lives with each passing week.