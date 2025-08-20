Pagaria Group Signs ₹9,146 Crore MoU with Maharashtra Government; 3,550 Jobs to be Created

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹9,146 crore with Nagpur-based industrialists Ujjwal Pagaria and Ankit Pagaria. The two major projects under this MoU are expected to generate more than 3,550 jobs in Vidarbha, particularly in the fields of data centers and steel manufacturing.

The agreement was finalized at a program held in Mumbai, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present. Under the pact, Webmint Digital Pvt. Ltd. will invest ₹4,846 crore in a state-of-the-art data center at the Taloja Industrial Area, creating nearly 2,050 employment opportunities. Additionally, Wow Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. will establish an integrated steel plant in Chandrapur with an investment of ₹4,300 crore, expected to generate 1,500 jobs.

Industry experts describe this MoU as a landmark step for Maharashtra’s digital, renewable, and industrial growth. It is also seen as a testament to CM Fadnavis’s vision for building a stronger and developed Maharashtra in line with the “Viksit Bharat” agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, Ujjwal Pagaria, head of the Pagaria Group, said the projects will significantly contribute to employment generation in Vidarbha and mark a new chapter of progress for the region