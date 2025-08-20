Nagpur News Today: Civic Developments, Crime Crackdowns & Horoscope Updates

Nagpur city is buzzing with major civic, legal, and crime updates today. From power cuts and stalled projects to a sex racket bust and AI-powered crime-solving, here are the highlights:
- Civic Updates:
- Omkar Nagar Square plot vacated; NMC set to issue notice.
- ₹900 Cr Phase-5 project to add 89 km cement roads.
- 65 Smart City kiosks lie defunct & vandalized.
- Contractors warn of “begging agitation” over unpaid ₹89,000 Cr bills.
- Several areas hit by power cuts.
- Crime & Safety:
- Sex racket busted in Hudkeshwar under Operation Shakti.
- Stray dog attack injures child in Hudkeshwar.
- Loan shark booked for harassment.
- Police raid at Hotel Respiro seizes liquor & hookah.
- AI tool ‘MARVEL’ helps cops crack hit-and-run case in 36 hours.
- Legal & Judicial:
- Nagpur’s Sushil Ghodeswar sworn in as Additional Judge of Bombay HC.
- HC quashes 2010 notice in Besa-Beltarodi case, relief for homebuyers.
- Doctor booked for demanding ₹5 Cr bribe.
- Other Key Updates:
- Women health workers continue protest for salary hike.
- Ambazari Park now under NMC control.
- 41 Ganesh Mandal applications rejected.
- Prof. Ganapati Yadav appointed Chairman of SN Bose National Centre.
Gold Rate (Nagpur – Aug 20, 2025)
- 22K Gold: ₹5,760 / g
- 24K Gold: ₹6,280 / g
