Wed, Aug 20th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur News Today: Civic Developments, Crime Crackdowns & Horoscope Updates

Nagpur city is buzzing with major civic, legal, and crime updates today. From power cuts and stalled projects to a sex racket bust and AI-powered crime-solving, here are the highlights:

  • Civic Updates:
    • Omkar Nagar Square plot vacated; NMC set to issue notice.
    • ₹900 Cr Phase-5 project to add 89 km cement roads.
    • 65 Smart City kiosks lie defunct & vandalized.
    • Contractors warn of “begging agitation” over unpaid ₹89,000 Cr bills.
    • Several areas hit by power cuts.
  • Crime & Safety:
    • Sex racket busted in Hudkeshwar under Operation Shakti.
    • Stray dog attack injures child in Hudkeshwar.
    • Loan shark booked for harassment.
    • Police raid at Hotel Respiro seizes liquor & hookah.
    • AI tool ‘MARVEL’ helps cops crack hit-and-run case in 36 hours.
  • Legal & Judicial:
    • Nagpur’s Sushil Ghodeswar sworn in as Additional Judge of Bombay HC.
    • HC quashes 2010 notice in Besa-Beltarodi case, relief for homebuyers.
    • Doctor booked for demanding ₹5 Cr bribe.
  • Other Key Updates:
    • Women health workers continue protest for salary hike.
    • Ambazari Park now under NMC control.
    • 41 Ganesh Mandal applications rejected.
    • Prof. Ganapati Yadav appointed Chairman of SN Bose National Centre.

