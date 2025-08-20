Green Signal for Nagpur’s Third Ring Road and “New Nagpur” City Project

Nagpur: In a major push towards transforming Nagpur into a global city, the Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the construction of a third ring road along with the development of an all-new planned city, “New Nagpur.” The announcement came during the committee’s meeting held on Tuesday, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari actively backing the initiative.

The third ring road will pass through six tehsils — Hingna, Kalmeshwar, Saoner, Kamptee, Parseoni, and Mouda. Land has already been earmarked across several villages, including Mohgaon (Khurd), Borgaon (Khurd), Belori, Sillori, Itangoti, Patansaongi, Kawadas, Isapur, Valni, Tandulwani, Bhuwari, Pardi-9, Itgaon, Tamsawadi, and Salwa, among others. This massive infrastructure project aims to ease traffic congestion, improve regional connectivity, and lay the foundation for future urban expansion.

Alongside the road project, the committee also approved the development of “New Nagpur” in Hingna, to be spread across 1,780 acres. Conceptualized by the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), this futuristic city will be a hub for startups, MSMEs, technology firms, and international service providers. It will be built as a “dig-free” smart city, designed to be future-ready with modern infrastructure, green spaces, and digital-first planning.

Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted that both projects — the third ring road and New Nagpur — represent a transformative vision to boost Vidarbha’s economic and industrial growth while positioning Nagpur as a strategic global hub.