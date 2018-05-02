Pachpaoli police rescue 83 bovines in Mahendra Nagar area

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police on Tuesday rescued total 83 bovines reportedly meant to transport for slaughtering purposes in Mahendra Nagar area. Though no arrest has been made so far, cops have booked the owner of a moped spotted on the spot and his accomplices.

According to police sources, cops had received tip-off that around 80 bovines were tied near a Mahendra Nagar-based water tank.

Following which the cops rushed to the spot and rescued total 83 bovines meant to transport to slaughterhouse. Cops have booked the owner of Honda Deo moped (MH/49/AY/6264) spotted on the spot and his accomplices in this connection. Further investigation is underway.