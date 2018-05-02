Gang of 5 conmen cheat man of Rs 13.60 lakh on pretext of jobs to his sons

Nagpur: A gang of five conmen cheated two brothers to the tune of Rs 13.60 lakh by “promising” them jobs at a big company.

A resident of village Kawra, Gondia district, Nutanlal Chamrulal Nagpure (53), in his complaint told Ganeshpeth police that his two sons, Anil and Sunil, were searching for jobs. A boy named Sinnu of the same village informed Anil and Sunil that four persons in Nagpur have “setting” and provide government jobs to needy. Later, Sinnu phoned one of the accused Ashish Mahajan who in turn “promised” to provide jobs to Nagpure’s two sons. The accused Mahajan informed Nagpure that their company named Bajangi International Pvt Ltd is big company and the boss of the company has “setting” in government. With this glib talk, the accused Ashish Mahajan in connivance with other four accused namely Rupesh, Saurabh, Prashant and Bunty Medke, called Nagpure to Nagpur and met him opposite Shetkari Bhavan, near Ganeshpeth Bus Stand. The accused initially took Rs 1 lakh from Nagpure and later took total Rs 12.60 lakh in cash and through other means between September 2017 and July 2019 by “promising” jobs to Anil and Sunil. However, the five accused did not provide any job to Anil and Sunil and thus deceived Nagpure to the tune of total Rs 13.60 lakh.

Ganeshpeth Woman PSI Mokase has registered a case against the five accused under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), 34 of the IPC and launched investigation into the matter.