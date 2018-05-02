Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Dec 25th, 2019

Gang of 5 conmen cheat man of Rs 13.60 lakh on pretext of jobs to his sons

Nagpur: A gang of five conmen cheated two brothers to the tune of Rs 13.60 lakh by “promising” them jobs at a big company.

A resident of village Kawra, Gondia district, Nutanlal Chamrulal Nagpure (53), in his complaint told Ganeshpeth police that his two sons, Anil and Sunil, were searching for jobs. A boy named Sinnu of the same village informed Anil and Sunil that four persons in Nagpur have “setting” and provide government jobs to needy. Later, Sinnu phoned one of the accused Ashish Mahajan who in turn “promised” to provide jobs to Nagpure’s two sons. The accused Mahajan informed Nagpure that their company named Bajangi International Pvt Ltd is big company and the boss of the company has “setting” in government. With this glib talk, the accused Ashish Mahajan in connivance with other four accused namely Rupesh, Saurabh, Prashant and Bunty Medke, called Nagpure to Nagpur and met him opposite Shetkari Bhavan, near Ganeshpeth Bus Stand. The accused initially took Rs 1 lakh from Nagpure and later took total Rs 12.60 lakh in cash and through other means between September 2017 and July 2019 by “promising” jobs to Anil and Sunil. However, the five accused did not provide any job to Anil and Sunil and thus deceived Nagpure to the tune of total Rs 13.60 lakh.

Ganeshpeth Woman PSI Mokase has registered a case against the five accused under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), 34 of the IPC and launched investigation into the matter.

Happening Nagpur
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
In pictures: Christmas Eve 2019 Nagpur
In pictures: Christmas Eve 2019 Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Pachpaoli police rescue 83 bovines in Mahendra Nagar area
Pachpaoli police rescue 83 bovines in Mahendra Nagar area
Gang of 5 conmen cheat man of Rs 13.60 lakh on pretext of jobs to his sons
Gang of 5 conmen cheat man of Rs 13.60 lakh on pretext of jobs to his sons
Maharashtra News
स्थायी समिती सभापती व जलप्रदाय समिती सभापतींनी केली ‘खाऊ गल्ली’च्या कामाची पाहणी
स्थायी समिती सभापती व जलप्रदाय समिती सभापतींनी केली ‘खाऊ गल्ली’च्या कामाची पाहणी
पक्ष्यांच्या प्रजातींचे वास्तव्य पक्षी निरीक्षकांना 55 स्थलांतरित पक्ष्यांचे आकर्षण
पक्ष्यांच्या प्रजातींचे वास्तव्य पक्षी निरीक्षकांना 55 स्थलांतरित पक्ष्यांचे आकर्षण
Hindi News
गोंदिया : CAA के समर्थन में विशाल मार्च
गोंदिया : CAA के समर्थन में विशाल मार्च
शहर में मनाया नागरिकों ने क्रिसमस, चर्चो में रही भीड़
शहर में मनाया नागरिकों ने क्रिसमस, चर्चो में रही भीड़
Trending News
Beware before you booze this 31st night! Get license first, says Excise Dept
Beware before you booze this 31st night! Get license first, says Excise Dept
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Featured News
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Video : Nagpur CP Dr B K Upadhyay stresses need for social policing in 2020
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Pride comes before a fall! The similarities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results
Trending In Nagpur
BJP candidates file nominations for ZP, PS polls in Kamptee
BJP candidates file nominations for ZP, PS polls in Kamptee
Carols and cakes galore as Nagpur celebrates Christmas in fascinating ways
Carols and cakes galore as Nagpur celebrates Christmas in fascinating ways
शहर में मनाया नागरिकों ने क्रिसमस, चर्चो में रही भीड़
शहर में मनाया नागरिकों ने क्रिसमस, चर्चो में रही भीड़
Pachpaoli police rescue 83 bovines in Mahendra Nagar area
Pachpaoli police rescue 83 bovines in Mahendra Nagar area
Gang of 5 conmen cheat man of Rs 13.60 lakh on pretext of jobs to his sons
Gang of 5 conmen cheat man of Rs 13.60 lakh on pretext of jobs to his sons
महंगी शिक्षा के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय ग्राहक दिवस पर प्रदर्शन
महंगी शिक्षा के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय ग्राहक दिवस पर प्रदर्शन
MIDC police nab gang of 3 robbers planning dacoity
MIDC police nab gang of 3 robbers planning dacoity
ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit
ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit
Two young girls end lives in MIDC, Hingna
Two young girls end lives in MIDC, Hingna
21-year-old Nagpur woman concocts own kidnapping story
21-year-old Nagpur woman concocts own kidnapping story
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145