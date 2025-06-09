Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon 13th. July 2025

Advertisement



Nagpur: The SEVENTH edition of the PACHMARHI MONSOON MARATHON is being organized by ADVENTURES AND YOU on Sunday, 13TH July, 2025. The marathon is being organized in association with MADHYA PRADESH TOURISM BOARD.

PACHMARHI MONSOON MARATHON has been certified by the WORLD ATHLETICS (INTERNATIONAL MEASUREMENT CERTIFICATE) and AIMS (ASSOCIATION of INTERNATIONAL MARATHONS and DISTANCE RACES).

The Certificates have been given for all race categories 5-10-21-42 kms.

It is now a WORLD ATHLETICS – AIMS CERTIFIED EVENT.

More than 1000 marathons are organised in a year all over India. Out of that only 25-30 marathons are AIMS certified events.

Runners from all across India and International Athletes have registered for the marathon.

More than 400 runners and fitness enthusiasts have registered for the event from Nagpur.

NiranjanJadhav a double amputee from Mumbai, who lost both his legs in an accident, will be participating in the 21kms run at the event.

Due to limited stay options in Pachmarhi the organisers have kept a cap of only 1500 entries.

Race Director MiteshRambhia informed that more than 1000 runners have already registered for this annual event.

The race categories in the event are 5-10-21-42 kms.

The 5-10-21 kms race is complete flat route.

The 42kms FULL MARATHON race will be THE MOST ENDURING AND DIFFICULT FULL MARATHON OF INDIA WITH AN UPHILL RUN AND AN ELEVATION GAIN OF APPROX. 1000 METERS.

The Full Marathon will be the ultimate test of endurance, stamina and training.

The races with age categories in both MEN & WOMEN are as follows:

5kms: 5-Below 11yrs, 11-Below 19yrs, 19-Below 31yrs, 31-Below 46yrs, 46-Below 61yrs, 61+yrs.

10kms: 15-Below 31yrs, 31-Below 46yrs, 46-Below 61yrs, 61+yrs.

21kms: 18-Below 31years, 31-Below 46yrs, 46-Below 61yrs, 61+yrs.

42kms: 18-Below 41 years, 41+ years.

All runs will be timed using RFID Timing Chip. All participants will get a Timing Chip, Timing Certificate, Dri-Fit Marathon T.shirt, Finishers Medal, Post Race Refreshments, and Complete Route Support.

Top THREE finishers in men and women in all age categories will be given trophies.

Registration link of the marathon is: https://www.townscript.com/e/pachmarhi-monsoon-marathon-420032

THE ORGANISERS HAVE KEPT A CAP ON THE ENTRIES.

REGISTRATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED FOR THE FIRST 1500 PARTICIPANTS ONLY.

Last date of entries is 20th. June 2025 or first 1500 registrations. Whichever is earlier.

Race Director MiteshRambhia along with Mr. Sharad Marathe, Sr. Consultant, Marketing and PR, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Mayank Sharma, Co-founder Adventures And You were present during the press conference.

