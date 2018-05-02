PA to Commissioner of Textiles in ACB net for Rs 5 lakh bribe

Nagpur: In a big catch, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Nagpur, on Wednesday, caught the Personal Assistant (PA) to the Commissioner of Textiles for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for clearing a bill of the complainant.

According to ACB, the complainant, a resident of Plot No. 40, New Dhnyaneshwar Nagar, Manewada Road, runs a private security company. He had deployed eight security guards at Vinkar Co-operative Spinning Mill which comes under the Department of Co-operation, Marketing and Textiles. The complainant had received a cheque of Rs 34.55 lakh for the service period from October 2015 to March 2019. However, the bill of Rs 9.46 lakh for the service period from December 2019 to August 2020 was pending with the department. The complainant then approached the office of Commissioner of Textiles at Civil Lines to get the bill cleared. However, he met the accused Nitin Suresh Verma, PA to Commissioner of Textiles, he allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh bribe to clear the bill. But after negotiations, PA Verma fixed the deal at Rs 5 lakh. Taken aback by the bribe demand, the complainant approached ACB Nagpur and lodged a complaint against PA Verma.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB officials first confirmed the bribe demand and later laid a trap. The ACB sleuths caught the accused PA Verma red-handed when he demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to the complainant.

A case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused at Sadar Police Station. The action was taken under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rashmi Nandedkar, Addl SP Rajesh Duddhalwar by Woman Police Inspector Bhavna Dhumale and staff including Sunil Kalambe, Laxman Parteti, Rahul Barai, Geeta and others.

Rs 18 lakh cash found in Verma’s house

An ACB team swooped at the residence of the accused PA Nitin Verma in Dharampeth Complex soon after his arrest. During the search, ACB officials found cash hidden at many places in the house. As per reports, about Rs 18 lakh in cash was found stuffed at various places in Verma’s household. Sleuths of ACB also found a number of jewellery items and its value is yet to be estimated. The luxurious house as per rough estimates is valued at Rs 40 lakh.